New concept by Taco Cabana part of large restaurant trend

  • Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) says it created the Taco Cabana Pantry concept for guests looking for convenient and affordable Memorial Day celebration options.
  • The company says Taco Cabana Pantry includes a variety of affordable options, including ready-to-cook seasoned steak fajita meat and seasoned chicken breasts that can feed a large group.
  • The move by FRGI is line with a big trend in the restaurant industry to focus on the delivery, takeout, catering and food prep sides of the business on the expectation of traffic not returning to pre-pandemic levels.
  • Source: Press Release
