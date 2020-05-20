New concept by Taco Cabana part of large restaurant trend
May 20, 2020 10:43 AM ETFiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (FRGI)FRGIBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) says it created the Taco Cabana Pantry concept for guests looking for convenient and affordable Memorial Day celebration options.
- The company says Taco Cabana Pantry includes a variety of affordable options, including ready-to-cook seasoned steak fajita meat and seasoned chicken breasts that can feed a large group.
- The move by FRGI is line with a big trend in the restaurant industry to focus on the delivery, takeout, catering and food prep sides of the business on the expectation of traffic not returning to pre-pandemic levels.
- Source: Press Release