May 20, 2020
- Google Cloud (GOOG +2%, GOOGL +2.1%) has a deal with the Defense Dept. to respond to cyber threats, Axios reports.
- The deal, with the Defense Innovation Unit, is in the "seven figures," according to the report; not large (particularly in comparison to the contested JEDI deal), but may lead to a broader deal in the future as the Pentagon looks to work with multiple cloud providers.
- "Multi-cloud is the future," Google's Mike Daniels tells Axios. "This is now coming to the federal government as well."