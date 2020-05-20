Google Cloud inks Defense Dept. deal - Axios

May 20, 2020 10:44 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGLGOOG, GOOGLBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor14 Comments
  • Google Cloud (GOOG +2%, GOOGL +2.1%) has a deal with the Defense Dept. to respond to cyber threats, Axios reports.
  • The deal, with the Defense Innovation Unit, is in the "seven figures," according to the report; not large (particularly in comparison to the contested JEDI deal), but may lead to a broader deal in the future as the Pentagon looks to work with multiple cloud providers.
  • "Multi-cloud is the future," Google's Mike Daniels tells Axios. "This is now coming to the federal government as well."
