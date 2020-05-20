UBS thinks the risk and reward is balanced on Walmart (WMT +0.5% ) at its current share price level.

Analyst Michael Lasser: "We expect WMT's SSS to moderate as stimulus benefits fade, high unemployment levels persist, & competitors reopen their doors. Still, WMT has several factors working in its favor as it gains digital share & sees incremental spend in grocery."

"A big wildcard is a second wave of Covid-19. But, that could drive another stock up cycle at Walmart US. At this point, one bear case seems to be a V-shape spending recovery with all competitor stores open & WMT ceding back share. Though, this seems highly unlikely. A more pronounced risk is a deep spending downturn where no retailer is immune."

UBS keeps a Neutral rating on Walmart and assigns a price target of $130 vs. the average sell-side PT of $133.31.