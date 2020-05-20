Atossa up 37% on preclinical data on COVID-19 candidate

  • Nano cap Atossa Therapeutics (ATOS +37.1%) jumps on more than an 8x surge in volume in reaction to data from in vitro testing of COVID-19 candidate AT-H201.
  • The company says preliminary results showed inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 infectivity in a cell culture model called VERO, the standard cell types used to assess coronavirus infectiousness, adding that components of AT-H201 were found to be "at least four times" more potent than Gilead Sciences' remdesivir and "at least 20 times" more potent than malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as measured by microscopic examination of the "cytopathic effect" of the virus (specific measurement criteria not provided).
  • It describes AT-H201's mechanism of action as a chemical vaccine that blocks the coronavirus from entering a cell by binding to the surface of the virus.
  • Clinical trials are next up.
