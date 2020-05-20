Brazil's deadly coronavirus outbreak has disrupted global supplies of iron ore just as demand from China is improving, pushing iron ore prices (SCO:COM) to seven-month highs.

Front-month futures for ore with 62% iron content jumped 10% to ~$107/metric ton on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange, the highest closing price since last October.

Prices have climbed 20% since early April, driven by squeezed supplies from Brazil and as China's economy gathers momentum after the virus forced wide areas of the country into lockdowns.

Higher iron ore prices will add to pressure on profits at steelmakers globally but are a boon for miners including Rio Tinto (RIO +2.1% ), which has said an extra $10/ton of iron ore generates $2B in free cash flow, and BHP (BHP +2.7% ).

Brazil's Vale (VALE +3.8% ) has said the virus will reduce the amount of iron it is able to produce this year; the pandemic had caused difficulties at the country's mines, which are more labor intensive and require people to work closer together than mines in Australia.

Other relevant tickers include OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY, OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY