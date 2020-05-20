Nexstar reaches multi-market deal with NFL's Raiders
May 20, 2020 11:06 AM ETNexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST)NXSTBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Nexstar Broadcasting (NXST +3.8%) has an exclusive flagship content partnership deal with the NFL's recently relocated Las Vegas Raiders.
- That deal covers Raiders preseason games and other team-related programming to five Nexstar markets across three states (Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay area, and Bakersfield, Calif., along with Salt Lake City and Honolulu).
- The markets reach more than 9M TV households and the stations involved become the "official home of the Raiders" in their markets.
- Assuming the NFL resumes play, the Raiders are set to open their 2020 preseason against the Seattle Seahawks on Aug. 13.