With a sprawling investment empire like Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B +2.0% ) (BRK.A +2.2% ), Warren Buffett isn't immune to cases of fraud once in awhile.

Soon after Berkshire's Precision Castparts paid €800M ($879M) to acquire Wilhelm Schulz, a family-run manufacturer of stainless steel based in Krefeld, Germany, in February 2017, Berkshire began to question whether key documents had been falsified to make its business look better than it was, the Guardian reports.

On April 9, a New York arbitration panel ruled that the German company had misled investors in advance of the purchase then tried to cover it up.

“The evidence strongly points to fraud, and there is little in the record to suggest otherwise," the panel said in a 132-page ruling. They agreed with Precision Castparts that Wilhelm Schulz was worth no more than €157M, and ordered the former owners of Schulz to pay the €643M difference.

German newspaper Handelsblatt says that internal documents suggest that some Schulz employees inflated the firm's EBITDA by scanning letterheads of third-party companies and creating fake orders and invoices.

The former owners, however, reject the allegations and have filed their own complaint against the ruling with a Southern District of New York court on April 28, saying that they can show that Buffett's company wasn't financially harmed from the acquisition.

A state prosecutor in Düsseldorf is now investigating the German pipe maker for severe fraud in forging documents and falsifying balance sheets.

