Analysts warm up to two rail stocks

  • UBS upgrades Union Pacific (UNP +5.2%) to a Buy rating from Neutral on its view that a combination of strong current cost takeout actions and attractive leverage to upside when demand improves create an attractive reward to risk profile. "UNP's strong and resilient free cash flow ($4.5 bn est. in 2020) also makes it a relatively safe name to own. UNP's runway for cost takeout and its OR potential are stronger versus the rail group which provides a reason to own it beyond the positive rail group story," reasons analyst Thomas Wadewitz.
  • Also within the rails sector, Evercore ISI bumps up its rating on Norfolk Southern (NSC +5.0%) to Outperform from Inline on improving trends.
