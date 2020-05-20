Analysts warm up to two rail stocks
May 20, 2020 11:14 AM ETUnion Pacific Corporation (UNP), NSCUNP, NSCBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- UBS upgrades Union Pacific (UNP +5.2%) to a Buy rating from Neutral on its view that a combination of strong current cost takeout actions and attractive leverage to upside when demand improves create an attractive reward to risk profile. "UNP's strong and resilient free cash flow ($4.5 bn est. in 2020) also makes it a relatively safe name to own. UNP's runway for cost takeout and its OR potential are stronger versus the rail group which provides a reason to own it beyond the positive rail group story," reasons analyst Thomas Wadewitz.
- Also within the rails sector, Evercore ISI bumps up its rating on Norfolk Southern (NSC +5.0%) to Outperform from Inline on improving trends.