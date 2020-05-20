Thinly traded nano cap Evoke Pharma (EVOK +17.4% ) continues its upward march on more than 6x normal volume. Shares have rallied almost 40% this week.

The FDA's action date is June 19 for its review of the company's refiled marketing application for Gimoti (metoclopramide) nasal spray for the potential relief of symptoms of acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adult women. The company received a CRL in August 2019 in response to its initial filing.

Today, it announced that the agency has conditionally signed off on the Gimoti brand name.