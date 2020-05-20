Green Plains surges after Jefferies upgrades on ethanol rebound
May 20, 2020 11:15 AM ETGreen Plains Inc. (GPRE)GPREBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Green Plains (GPRE +24.7%) skyrockets as much as 37% after Jefferies upgrades shares to Buy from Hold with a $16 price target, raised from $7, saying the ethanol industry is already rebalancing, helped by a sharp recovery in gasoline demand.
- Even as ethanol production has been cut sharply, the ratio of ethanol production to gasoline is well below the mandate, which suggests inventories should be worked down in the next few weeks, says Jefferies analyst Laurence Alexander.
- One of Green Plains' best competitive advantages has been its hedging strategy, Alexander says, estimating the hedging strategy and refunds under the CARES Act will provide a net benefit of $2.75-$4.15/share this year.
- GPRE's average Wall Street analyst rating is Bullish, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are both Neutral.