Thinly traded nano cap Ra Medical Systems (RMED -43.5% ) slumps on whopping 107x surge in volume in reaction to its public offering of ~22.2M common shares at $0.45 per share, each with an accompanying immediately exercisable five-year warrant to purchase one share at $0.45.

The base offering represents ~62% dilution to current stockholders (13.8M shares outstanding at the end of March). If the warrants are fully exercised, the dilution jumps to 76%.

Gross proceeds should be ~$10M. Closing date is May 22.

Yesterday's close was $0.66.