Synthesis Energy de-listed from Nasdaq
May 20, 2020 11:32 AM ETSynthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (SES-OLD)SES-OLDBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- The Nasdaq has suspended trading in Synthesis Energy Systems (NASDAQ:SES), forcing the company off the exchange.
- Synthesis had received warnings from the exchange over the past year for low stockholders' equity and late financial filings, and the Nasdaq officially suspended the shares on May 18, according to an SEC filing.
- If Synthesis fails to get its stock back on a qualifying exchange by the end of the week, the company would fall into default on some of its secured debt, the filing says.