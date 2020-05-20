CSW Industrials up 7% post Q4 results beat
May 20, 2020 11:33 AM ETCSW Industrials, Inc. (CSWI)CSWIBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- CSW Industrials (CSWI +7.0%) reported Q4 revenue growth of 7.7% Y/Y to $98.5M, driven by increased sales in both the Industrial Products (+11.9% Y/Y) and Specialty Chemicals (+1.6% Y/Y) segments.
- Q4 Gross margin declined by 143 bps to 45.4%; and operating margin declined by 220 bps to 15.4%.
- Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations increased to $71.4M, compared to $68.2M in the prior year.
- Company has $18.3M of cash and fully available $250M revolving credit facility as of March 31, 2020.
- “While visibility is limited, we currently expect revenue and earnings in the first half of our fiscal year to be meaningfully lower than the prior year, with some recovery expected in the second half, assuming a successful reopening of the economy”, commented Joseph B. Armes, Chairman, President, and CEO.
