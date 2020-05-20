Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ:LK) is now down 33.26% to $2.93 as investors try to sort what will happen with the fraud-tainted Chinese coffee company. Luckin traded as low as $2.40 earlier in the day.

As of 11:34 AM ET, volume of Luckin is over 106M as the heavy short interest on the stock and some rampant speculations factors in. That trading volume compares to total shares outstanding of around 235M.

"We continue to see the most likely outcome as a complete wipeout for equity holders," noted Quo Vadis President John Zolidis earlier today. "Leaving aside the fraud, the figures that are available suggest that Luckin Coffee never had a viable business model," he added.

Adding to the intrigue, Luckin is expected to have a hearing within 30 to 45 days over the Nasdaq's intention to delist the stock.

