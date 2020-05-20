Amazon.com (AMZN +1.4% ) releases its first original big-budget videogame today, a bellwether that should indicate whether it can get a foothold against other longtime industry players as well as tech-giant rivals moving on the space.

Today's release, Crucible, is a free-to-play PC game with third-person combat perspective, where players battle human and alien competitors on a distant planet.

And it will be followed in August by New World, an open-world massively multiplayer online game set on a mysterious island. And the future holds a Lord of the Rings game.

Amazon entered game publishing with a smaller focus in 2012; today marks a step up to compete in upper tiers of the $159B global videogame industry.

Crucible is following a well-worn path of free-to-play games that make money by selling digital merchandise and seasonal battle passes, while New World is expected to price at $40 for a standard edition and $50 for deluxe.

Those games will indicate whether Amazon can make revenue and talent-poaching inroads against established publishers (led by Activision Blizzard (ATVI +1.2% ), Electronic Arts (EA +1.9% ) and Take-Two (TTWO +2.6% )), as well as build momentum for Amazon's hopeful entry into full game-streaming as a rival to Google Stadia (GOOG +2.2% , GOOGL +2.2% ).