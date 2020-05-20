This month's third "halving" of Bitcoin (BTC-USD) did not occasion big price changes, nor a drop in the hash rate, nor any issues with the functionality of the Bitcoin network, writes the Messari.

Full report here

With the halving now passed, Bitcoin's annual issuance rate has dropped to 1.8%, roughly inline with that of gold (as comparison, the crypto's annual issuance rate was 60% in 2011, 10% in 2015, and 3.9% last year). This, as central banks globally race to print currency - the top four alone having digitally created $4.1T over the past three months.

Bitcoin's first two halvings and subsequent big run-ups in price were marked by early adopters and then by retail interest. This next "epoch," says the team, will be defined by large institutions getting into the game.

"The herd is here," they say, noting Paul Tudor Jones recently making the case for Bitcoin, and putting about 2% of his fund in the crypto. "For professional investors, it often just takes someone else going first before the rest follow."

Bitcoin today continues to mark time at about $9.6K. It's been in an extraordinarily tight range for about the last week.