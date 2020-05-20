At least four empty very large crude carriers booked for floating storage are on their way to the U.S. Gulf coast and likely will add to the tally of VLCCs storing U.S. crude, Argus reports.

The Blue Nova, chartered by Hess (NYSE:HES), is scheduled to arrive on May 24; the Maxim, chartered by Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), is set to reach the U.S. Gulf coast on May 31; and the remaining two VLCCs, the Occidental-chartered Sea Ruby and the Hess-chartered Leonidas, reportedly are scheduled to arrive on June 3 and June 24, respectively.

The four tankers were chartered for 9- to 12-month durations at an average rate of $89.5K/day, according to Argus' floating storage bookings database.

VLCC short-term time charter dayrates have since dropped to ~$75K as the OPEC+ cuts have reduced cargo demand and freed up tonnage supply.