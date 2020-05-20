Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) slides 4.4% after its fiscal Q2 was marked by net outflows of $9.3B, representing negative 7% in annualized internal growth in managed assets.

Compares with net inflows of $4.6B, or 4% internal growth, in Q2 FY2019 and inflows of $6.1B, or 5% internal growth, in Q1 FY 2020.

Annualized internal management fee revenue fell 6% Y/Y in the quarter ended April 30, 2020 vs. +1% growth in Q2 FY2019 and +5% in Q1 FY2020.

By month, EV had net inflows of $2.9B in February, net outflows of $11.8B in March, and net outflows of $0.4B in April.

Consolidated assets under management were $465.3B on April 30, 2020, down from $518.2B on Jan. 31, 2020.

Fiscal Q2 adjusted EPS of 80 cents beat the average analyst estimate of 73 cents; compares with 85 cents in fiscal Q1 and 80 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 revenue of $405.9M falls short of the $421.6M consensus estimate and fell from $452.6M in Q1 and $411.9M in Q2 FY2019.

Q2 expenses fell to $284.0M vs. $317.8M in Q1 and $284.7M in the year-ago quarter.

