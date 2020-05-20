Applied Genetic Tech up 4% on gene therapy vector data for eye disorder

  • Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC +4.0%) announces the publication in Human Gene Therapy of preclinical data supporting the rationale of the vector it is using in its gene therapy for patients with X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP), an inherited disorder characterized by progressive vision loss in boys and young men.
  • Results from a canine model of XLRP showed that both transgenes tested demonstrated similar levels of efficacy after subretinal injection.
  • The company says it is using the proprietary stability-optimized vector, dubbed rAAV2tYF-GRK1-hRPGRco, in its ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial.
