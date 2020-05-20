Goldman Sachs (GS +3.1% ) will reopen its Paris office next week, allowing only 20% of the office's staff on the premises on any given day, Bloomberg reports, citing an internal memo.

The "gradual and careful" return will reinstate a split-team rotation for employees who want to return. About 200 Goldman employees work at the office.

It also recently disclosed plans to reopen offices in several other cities, such as Madrid and Milan.

Other rules include: Staying home if unwell; getting authorization to take public transportation during peak hours; wearing masks when not at their desks; and strict physical distancing of two meters and not sharing desks.