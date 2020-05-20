Eagle Materials (EXP +5.1% ) is upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform with an $80 price target at Raymond James, which says "valuation has reached near historical lows in terms of price to sales."

Raymond James analyst Joshua Wilson notes the company serves the construction industry, which is deemed an essential service in most of the states where it operates.

Potential upside catalysts include better sentiment around an infrastructure bill and the company's planned business separation, Wilson also says.

EXP's average Wall Street analyst rating is Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Bearish.