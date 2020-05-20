A new release of 5G milestones from Verizon (VZ +0.2% ) points to ongoing deployment of its mobile 5G service as well as added tech partners to expand millimeter wave coverage.

It's adapted to the COVID-19 pandemic by adapting its 5G lab environment (it has seven labs in the U.S. and UK) into a virtual space to keep collaboration moving during shutdowns. Recently acquired BlueJeans will play a key role there, it says.

The company is turning on its Ultra Wideband 5G service in parts of San Diego May 28; that marks the 35th U.S. city with the service.

Overall, it's turned on the capability to upload over the 5G Ultra Wideband network systemwide. Customers should see upload speeds on 5G about 30% faster than 4G LTE, it says.

And partnerships with Movandi, Pivotal Commware and Wistron NeWeb offer extender technology to amplify millimeter wave coverage in public spaces as well as homes.