Apollo Investment Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
May 20, 2020 12:17 PM ETApollo Investment (AINV)AINVBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.45 (-4.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $67.75M (+10.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AINV has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.