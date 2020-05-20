Teekay LNG Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 20, 2020 12:18 PM ETTeekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP)TGPBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Teekay LNG (NYSE:TGP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.66 (+94.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $144.54M (-3.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TGP has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.