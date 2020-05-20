Teekay Tankers Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

May 20, 2020 12:20 PM ETTeekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK)TNKBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 21st, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.91 vs. $0.05 in 1Q19 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $227M (-2.4% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, TNK has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
