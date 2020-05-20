Agilent Technologies Q2 2020 Earnings Preview
May 20, 2020
- Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 21st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.61 (-14.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.2B (-3.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, A has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.
