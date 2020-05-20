Hewlett Packard Enterprise Q2 2020 Earnings Preview
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 21st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.29 (-31.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.28B (-12.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HPE has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 21 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 18 downward.