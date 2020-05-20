Hewlett Packard Enterprise Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 21st, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.29 (-31.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.28B (-12.8% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, HPE has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 21 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 18 downward.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.