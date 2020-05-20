Palo Alto Networks Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
May 20, 2020 5:35 PM ETPalo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW)PANWBy: SA News Team1 Comment
- Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 21st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.96 (-26.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $831.5M (+14.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PANW has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 32 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 31 downward.