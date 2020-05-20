Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 21st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.57 (-2950.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $443.6M (+4.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SPLK has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 29 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 28 downward.