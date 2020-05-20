Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 21st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.48 (-19.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3B (-8.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, INTU has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.