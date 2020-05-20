Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 21st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.53 (-1.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.07B (-1.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, PRSP has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.