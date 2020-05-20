Qiwi stock backtracks as Q1 misses; CEO sees challenges
- Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) drops 3.4% after CEO Boris Kim warns that the company sees "many challenges ahead, primarily imposed by the pandemic coronavirus outbreak that affects some of our key categories as well as macroeconomic headwinds caused by a steep decline in oil prices and ruble devaluation."
- The dip comes after Qiwi gained 11% in the past five sessions.
- Q1 net revenue of $80.5M trails the average analyst estimate of $84.0M; rose 19% Y/Y on ruble basis.
- Q1 adjusted EPS per share of 36 cents misses the 41 cent consensus.
- Q1 net profit of $20.6M; increased 21% Y/Y on ruble basis.
- Q1 adjusted EBITDA of RUB 2.30B fell 1.6% Y/Y and missed the RUB 2.75B consensus (Visible Alpha).
- Repeats guidance for 2020 total net revenue growth of 3%-13%; payment services segment net revenue growth of -3% to +5%; adjusted net profit increase of 10%-30%.
- Adds that the full impact of the COVID-19 on its operations remains uncertain and will depend on the length and severity of its impact on economic activity in its markets.
