Work may have to be halted at the giant Tengiz oilfield if management and local authorities fail to curb the spread of coronavirus cases among workers, Kazakhstan's chief sanitary doctor tells Reuters.

Tengiz, developed by Chevron-led (NYSE:CVX) joint venture Tengizchevroil, accounts for a third of the country's oil production; Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Russia's Lukoil (OTCPK:LUKOY) and Kazakh state energy firm KazMunayGaz also own stakes.

The venture has delayed planned maintenance, cut staff deployed at the site and reduced work on a $45B expansion project in order to curb the outbreak.