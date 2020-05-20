GlaxoSmithKline's Consumer Healthcare unit (GSK +1.0% ) inks an agreement with South San Francisco, CA-based Mammoth Biosciences to develop a lateral-flow diagnostic assay that detects the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus with comparable sensitivity and specificity to real-time PCR tests.

The DETECTR-branded device, based on gene-editing technology CRISPR, uses an enzyme called Cas12 to detect strands of the COVID-19 coronavirus in frontal nasal swabs within 20 minutes.

According to Mammoth CEO Trevor Martin, the device's ease-of-use is on par with an over-the-counter pregnancy test. Another advantage is its use of a sample taken from the front area of the nose instead of deep inside the nasal cavity which is more difficult and uncomfortable.

Financial terms are not disclosed.

The parties aim to secure emergency use nods as soon as possible.

Mammoth was co-founded two years ago by CRISPR gene editing pioneer Jennifer Doudna.