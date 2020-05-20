TJX Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 20, 2020 12:51 PM ETThe TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX)TJXBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor5 Comments
- TJX (NYSE:TJX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.18 (-131.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.92B (-47.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TJX has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 19 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward.