Emirates in talks to cancel five Airbus A380 orders - Bloomberg
May 20, 2020
- Emirates is seeking to cancel delivery of five of a scheduled eight Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) A380 superjumbo jets due to the coronavirus pandemic that has shattered global travel demand, Bloomberg reports.
- The airline plans to take three more of the planes before the end of its fiscal year next March but does not want the remaining five, according to the report, which also says Airbus is proposing a deferral of deliveries or payments since the planes are already in assembly.
- Walking away from A380 contracts without an agreement would come at a cost for Emirates, triggering penalties of up to 257M dirhams ($70M) per plane, according to the company's annual report.
- Emirates is the world's biggest operator of the A380 jet, with 115 in its fleet.