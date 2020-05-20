Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 21st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.41 (-59.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.26B (-9.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BBY has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward.