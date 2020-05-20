Ross Stores Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 20, 2020 5:35 PM ETRoss Stores, Inc. (ROST)ROSTBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 21st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.02 (-98.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.04B (-46.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ROST has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward.