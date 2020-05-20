Lions Gate Entertainment Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 20, 2020 5:35 PM ETLions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF.A)LGF.ABy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 21st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.22 (+1200.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $943.67M (-2.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LGF.A has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward.