e.l.f. Beauty Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
May 20, 2020 5:35 PM ETe.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF)ELFBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 21st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.05 (-83.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $66.98M (-14.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ELF has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.