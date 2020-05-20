The latest in the car rental sector is that the odds of Hertz Global (HTZ +1.9% ) filing for bankruptcy to restructure are on the rise.

Sources tell The Wall Street Journal's Matt Wirz that Hertz is far from making a deal with lenders and bondholders to give it the breathing room to survive on its own.

"The restructuring is expected to trigger at least a partial liquidation of the Hertz rental-car fleet, the second largest in the U.S. behind rival Enterprise Holdings," writes Wirz.

About a third of Hertz's 500K cars could be sold through the restructuring process.