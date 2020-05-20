After taking in Darden Restaurants' (DRI +1.6% ) recent update, Cowen adjusts estimates.

Analyst Andrew Charles lifts the FQ4 EPS estimate to -$1.41 from -$1.44 as he also slightly raises the same store sales estimate to -49% from -50% based on the disclosure which suggests gradual improvement.

However, Charles also drops the FQ1 same store sales estimate to -28% from -11% prior on greater clarity into the exit rate from the quarter and how stores are performing in the initial weeks of reopening at Olive Garden and LongHorn.

"Primarily as a result of lowering our 1Q21 same store sales estimates, we lower our 2021E EPS from $5.26 to $4.12. We continue to assume a 50% decremental margin on lost sales. Additionally, we have incorporated the full 9 million share offering, which was disclosed after our last published model."

Charles keeps a Market Perform rating on Darden and raises the price target to $83 from $63. The average sell-side PT on Darden is $78.28.