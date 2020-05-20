Twitter tweaks reply settings to improve conversations
May 20, 2020 1:36 PM ETTwitter, Inc. (TWTR)TWTRBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor12 Comments
- Twitter (TWTR +5.7%) has rolled out new feature settings aimed at improving platform health, giving users more control over their online conversations.
- The company is testing a setting where users can choose before they tweet who can reply (from everyone, only people the user follows, or only those mentioned in the tweet). The reply button will be disabled for those not permitted to reply.
- The settings are only available to a limited set of users for now, though everyone can see the conversations involved.