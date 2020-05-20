In an interview on Yahoo Finance, Sorrento Therapeutics(NASDAQ:SRNE) founder and CEO Dr. Henry Ji said that he expects to get FDA sign-off to start clinical trials on its self-proclaimed neutralizing antibody "cure" for COVID-19, STI-1499, in the next 2-3 months.

“There are a lot of investors suspecting this is another pump and dump, which is typical, which is normal, but we don’t believe that’s the case,” Ji said.

When asked about a possible capital raise, he stated that the company has "a lot of tools" to finance its efforts.