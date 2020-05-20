MorphoSys AG (MOR -0.9% ) and licensee Incyte (INCY +2.5% ) announce that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has accepted the former's marketing application seeking approval of tafasitamab for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), including DLBCL arising from low grade lymphoma, who are not candidates for autologous stem cell transplantation.

Under the terms of their collaboration agreement, the parties will co-commercialize the anti-CD19 monoclonal antibody in the U.S. while Incyte has exclusive global rights ex-U.S.