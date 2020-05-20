Continental Resources (CLR +2.8% ) is urging North Dakota energy regulators to intervene in the oil market through steps such as limiting production or restricting flaring of unwanted natural gas.

The state's largest producer argued at a hearing today that operators are hurting even though state production has fallen by more than 500K bbl/day since prices crashed in March.

But the chief economist for the American Petroleum Institute asked state regulators to resist the urge to intervene, and the president of the North Dakota Petroleum Council told the hearing that "when there is one action by the government, there are three or four unanticipated actions."

Texas earlier this month dismissed a motion to implement production limits.