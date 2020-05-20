Blackstone seeks to reduce $1.4B price for Dutch bank - Bloomberg
May 20, 2020 2:51 PM ETBlackstone Inc. (BX)BXBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Blackstone Group (BX +2.9%) is seeking to lower the price of its planned acquisition of Dutch lender NIBC Holding from the €1.3B ($1.4B) it agreed to in February, Bloomberg reports, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
- It's not planning to walk away from the proposed purchase, but says the COVID-19 pandemic has affected NIBC's business prospects.
- The bank and its major shareholders would only consider negotiating potential new terms after Blackstone files offer documents for approval with the Dutch financial regulator, one of the people said.
- In a statement on Monday, Blackstone said there's "substantial uncertainty in respect of the business plan previously agreed between NIBC and the Offeror."
- Buyers in other deals have also been trying to obtain price cuts. The Agnelli family's Exor NV holding company said it will keep its PartnerRe unit after rejecting Covea's request to renegotiate a pact to sell ParnterRe for $9B.
- BorgWarner was able to reduce by 5% the share exchange ratio for its acquisition of Delphi Technologies.