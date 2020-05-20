Wells Fargo thinks the results posted by Sam's Club yesterday represent a positive read-through for BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ +2.7% ).

"Upside to the buy-side bar on comp and membership seems possible, fuel should be a massive tailwind, and GM pressure should be less than experienced at Sam’s. Cost should no doubt be a pressure point, but we still expect a sizable EPS beat and raised our Q1 estimate to $0.51," reads the WF update. The EPS estimate of $0.51 is considerably above the consensus mark of $0.35.

The firm says it remains positive on Overweight-rated BJ's and is optimistic on comps beyond Q1 given its leverage to stimulus and slower recovering states. The large valuation gap to peers is also noted.

Wells lifts its price target on BJ to $3 from $31, which is 18X the 2021 EPS estimate.

The retailer is due to release earnings tomorrow.