SQM foresees steady lithium demand after 'worst quarter'
May 20, 2020 2:57 PM ETSociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM)SQMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- A recovery in China will ensure a strong Q3 and Q4, allowing SQM to increase market share as competitors falter, CEO Ricardo Ramos said during today's earnings conference call.
- Global demand for lithium carbonate this year is forecast at ~312K tons, similar to 2019 levels, despite the impact of the coronavirus and plunging global auto sales, the CEO said.
- "Today we operate at normal levels, so much so that production today in all of our facilities is above... our original budget for the year," Ramos said on the call.
- Q1 will be SQM's "worst quarter" this year because of the virus, but the company expects to sell more lithium for the rest of the year and increase market share, Ramos said.
- "This implies further price falls, especially considering the high level of inventories in the industry and new capacity being delivered in 2020," Morgan Stanley analysts say.
- SQM's average lithium prices in Q1 were nearly 50% lower than in the year-ago quarter, but the company says it plans to move forward with capacity expansion projects in lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide.