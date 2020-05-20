Alibaba invests $1.4B in smart speakers
May 20, 2020
- Looking to remain a leader in a competitive market, Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) will invest $1.4B to develop AI-powered smart speakers.
- The tech giant says the funding will help advance its tech development and the integration of its speakers with other business segments, such as watching events and placing orders through its e-commerce site.
- Alibaba will also help partners build out integrations. KFC outlets in China will offer in-restaurant ordering and payments through BABA's Tmall Genie speakers.
- About 46M smart speakers were sold in China last year, up 110% Y/Y. According to IDC data, Alibaba moved 15.6M units.
- Alibaba and closest competitor Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) (14.9M units last year) take a similar smart speaker approach to Amazon's Alexa: sell the speakers for an affordable price to make connections and offer other money-making services.